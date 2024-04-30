VP Chiwenga impressed by Iranian agric model

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his delegation being shown some of the agricultural equipment manufactured by Iranian companies at the ongoing Sixth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday. - Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in TEHRAN, Iran

Iran’s agricultural mechanisation model has impressed the Government and will be adapted and refined as Zimbabwe spurs rural industrialisation for economic development, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said when touring an export exhibition in Tehran.

The Sixth Export Potential Exhibition of Iran is running on the sidelines of the second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.

With the majority of Zimbabwe’s population resident in rural areas, the Government has identified rural industrialisation as a key cog towards broader national economic inclusion towards an empowered upper middle income economy by 2030 as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

To achieve this, the Government is targeting, among other things, to capacitate smallholder farming, with this intervention central to national food self-sufficiency and doing away with subsistence agriculture.

VP Chiwenga and his delegation were impressed by what they saw and negotiations will soon open on how Zimbabwe can learn from the Iranian example.

“We have seen quite a lot of interesting things at the agricultural pavilion from the development of cattle, be it dairy or beef. Their development of the embryo is such that they double the size and the quality is what struck us,” said VP Chiwenga.

“That kind of innovation, that kind of technology we would want Iran to share with us. We saw tractors and these tractors are the best we can use them for our rural industrialisation.

“They have smaller ones for small holder farmers, medium size and bigger ones which can be used by commercial farmers.

“What we would want for us and Iran is to go into a joint venture and already, the Minister of Agriculture and the chairman of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board are discussing with their counterparts here including the Iran Tobacco Company,” said VP Chiwenga.

What was encouraging was the Iranians establishing themselves in Zimbabwe and this could be useful in adding value to local tobacco.

“In the health sector we have seen quite a lot as well. They are going to establish the production of medicines in Zimbabwe.

“We want them to come with hospital equipment like cancer machines, dialysis machines among a host of hi-tech innovations we have seen here,” said VP Chiwenga.

The VP toured stands that laid bare Iran’s advanced health and pharmaceutical sectors.