VP Chiwenga implores business leaders to assert continental interests

Mukudzei Chingwere in Bulawayo

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has implored business leaders to join in the quest to assert Africa’s sovereignty and preserve the continent’s interests in the unfolding new global economic and geo-political order.

He made the remarks this afternoon when he officially opened the Connect Africa Symposium, held at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The Connect Africa Symposium is a platform dedicated to conferring and sharing solutions to the vast social and economic challenges faced by African countries.

Zimbabwe has taken a bold and sovereign position to determine its own destiny with President Mnangagwa clearly on record as saying in as much as Zimbabwe engages and re-engages, this will be done on the principle that it is an independent Republic.

“We are confronted by wars which are sure to re-make the global order as we have known it until now,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Africa must jealously guard her interest and position in the unfolding global drama”.

The Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat Mr Wamkele Mene said they are determined to create opportunities for African countries.

He noted the need to accelerate economic collaboration, bemoaning the about US$16 billion lost by African countries combined in the procurement of pharmaceutical products into the continent from other continents since 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

ZITF Board Chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said it was important to improve intra Africa trade which is too low.

Mr Moyo bemoaned the poor or lack of connectedness to facilitate trade between African countries.

Some delegates who spoke during the question and answer sessions said there was a need for the implementation of easy of doing business measures to improve intra Africa trade.

Zimbabwe was commended for its friendly immigration modalities in this regard.