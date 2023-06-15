VP Chiwenga gets India-Africa Achievers award

Africa Moyo in NEW DELHI, India

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has been awarded the India-Africa Achievers award in recognition of his contribution to peace, economic growth and prosperity.

He received the award this morning at the India International Centre.

The award was handed over to him by India-Africa Trade Council chairman, Dr Asif Iqbal.

In his acceptance speech, VP Chiwenga said: “Indeed, this is an auspicious occasion that marks the culmination of mutually beneficial endeavours to promote and foster India-Africa relations.

“As I accept this award, I am mindful that it is not only a personal achievement but a recognition of my being a representative of the Government of Zimbabwe and the people of Zimbabwe.

“This award is a recognition of my long-standing contribution for enhanced India-Africa cooperation and specifically with Zimbabwe.”

VP Chiwenga said he was elated when Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India Dr Godfrey Chipare conveyed the message from the India-Africa Trade Council that he was an awardee.

“I am, therefore, glad to be here to accept this iconic award. I take this opportunity to heartily congratulate my fellow awardees,” he said.

Economic links between India and Zimbabwe, said VP Chiwenga, have a long history from the era of the Munhumutapa Kingdom, dating back to the 14th century when the two countries traded textiles, minerals and metals.

He added that the door was still open for Indian businesspeople to invest in Zimbabwe as the investment policies are friendly.

“We look forward to welcoming in Harare, a Zimbabwe-India business delegation during its scheduled visit pencilled for early this July,” he said.

Seven other African countries including Lesotho, Malawi, Chad, Ghana and DRC had their representatives honoured too.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, Ambassador Dr Chipare, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and deputy chief secretary for Policy Analysis, Coordination, Devolution and Development Planning in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo attended the event.