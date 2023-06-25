VP Chiwenga expected for Chief Gezani installation

Thousands of people have gathered ahead of the installation of Chief Gezani.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Gezani, Chiredzi

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected here this morning to officiate at the installation of Chief Gezani and thousands of people have gathered ahead of the anticipated event.

Chief Gezani, born Benson Chauke, hitherto area headman is expected to be installed to the position of substantive chief after Government restored the Gezani chieftaincy in 2021.

The chieftaincy had previously been abolished by the colonial regime in 1928 after the then Chief Gezani, born Mukoki Gezani, fell out with the oppressive settler regime.

But the Second Republic, eager to restore the dignity of traditional leaders, has restored the chieftaincy.