VP Chiwenga engages diaspora community

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga addresses Zimbabweans working for various organisations around the world attending the just-ended International Conference on Family Planning (ICPF), as well as those who reside in Thailand

Mukudzei Chingwere in PATTAYA, Thailand

ZIMBABWEANS living in the diaspora have been urged to take advantage of numerous business opportunities that are opening up and play a part in creating their wealth as well as grow the economy.

The call was made by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga when he spoke at a diaspora engagement meeting with Zimbabweans living in Thailand as well as those working for organisations that attended the just ended International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP).

Zimbabwe, under the New Dispensation, has been registering an increase in investment as capital continues to heed President Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business call.”

In his remarks, VP Chiwenga told attendees to the meeting that open for business is not only a rallying call to foreigners but is also inclusive to enterprising Zimbabweans keen to partake in the country’s economic development towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030 as set by President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe is renowned the world over for the best human capital base thus it will be disheartening for locals to watch as foreigners take economic opportunities.

“Government continues to reiterate that sustainable development in Zimbabwe is reliant upon the active participation of all Zimbabweans in the development process,” said VP Chiwenga.

“We are not only Open for Business to the outside world but we are especially open for business to our own sons and daughters of the soil at home and abroad.

“We stand unwavering on inclusivity to create a high quality of life for all by year 2030. You will all agree with me that Zimbabwe’s greatest asset is undisputedly its people.

“It is a public secret that Zimbabweans are renowned for their high intellect, intelligence, incomparable skills base, creativity, innovation and work ethic culture.”

VP Chiwenga said Government had taken bold steps to assist investment coming into the country including several pillars specifically meant for the diaspora community.

These pillars, he said, must be utilised by the entrepreneurial minds to set up their businesses.

“In pursuit of enhancing the participation of the diaspora community in the mainstream economy, the Second Republic constituted a Cabinet Committee on Diaspora engagement,” said the VP.

“This Committee is mandated to ensure that diaspora engagement with Government is standardised, formalised and is a continuous process.”

“Government recognises that the diasporans are keen to invest in the country, however, there were some institutional bottlenecks hampering this process.

“In this regard we have established a One Stop Shop Investment Centre, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), to improve the ease of doing business and efficiently facilitate investment.

“I urge those in the diaspora to take advantage of this facility and invest back home,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said those living in the diaspora should take advantage of their foreign residency to market and promote their home country including it’s unique offerings that give a competitive edge.

He urged them to take advantage of Zimbabwe’s Missions and ZimTrade offices across the world which are staffed with highly skilled personnel to facilitate trade promotion that’s helpful to the economy.

A pilot working here, Captain Clarence Hwata, told the VP that he intends to bridge a synergy between training institutions in Thailand and those back home to help train more Zimbabweans, and was immediately referred to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.