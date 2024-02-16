VP Chiwenga denounces gay elements

VP Chiwenga said LGBT activities had no space in Christian values or African traditional norms and values which Zimbabwe adhered to.

Herald Reporter

The Government has denounced some elements who are luring youths into homosexuality through offering educational scholarships for those who are into Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) activities.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday issued a statement in the wake of reports that the LGBT community was leading recruitment exercises funded by foreign outfits.

He said if unchecked, the activities could potentially shred the country’s moral and cultural fabric which was at odds with such activities.

VP Chiwenga said LGBT activities had no space in Christian values or African traditional norms and values which Zimbabwe adhered to.

Consequently, Government would not lie idle when its authority was being challenged.

“The Government of Zimbabwe strongly and firmly rejects and denounces as unlawful, unChristian, anti-Zimbabwean and unAfrican, insidious attempts by foreign interests to entice, lure and recruit Zimbabwe’s less privileged, but able students into Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender activities and malpractices through offers of educational scholarships,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Zimbabwe has legislated against all such deviances, making any offers predicated on the same aberrations both unlawful and criminal, and a grave and gross affront on our national values and ethos as a Christian nation.

“To that end, Government sees such scholarship offers as a direct challenge on its authority, and thus will not hesitate to take appropriate measures to enforce national laws, and to protect and defend national values.

“Our schools and institutions of higher learning will not entertain applicants, let alone enrol persons associated with such alien, anti-life, unAfrican and unChristian values which are being promoted and cultivated by, as well as practised in decadent societies with whom we share no moral or cultural affinities.

“Zimbabwe is a sovereign, African State with definite laws and values which typify it, cutting it apart from other mores.

“Young Zimbabweans who qualify for enrolment into tertiary institutions here and elsewhere, should approach Government departments tasked to give grants and scholarship support to deserving cases.

“They should never be tempted to trade or sell their souls for such abominable and devilish offers.”