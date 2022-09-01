VP Chiwenga commissions Roman Catholic Clinic, school

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

VICE President and Health and Child Care Ministry, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has today commissioned a multi-million-dollar Roman Catholic Clinic and school here in Chinhoyi.

Vice President Chiwenga, who is represented by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, first commissioned the Religious of Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM) Life Care Centre, in the town’s Ward 13.

It is expected to reduce the burden on the council’s primary health care centres and Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

He has also officially opened Our Lady of Perpetual Help Primary School in Ward 12.

He officially attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the school in 2020, where he lauded the church for complementing government’s efforts.

The school was built by artisans from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.