VP Chiwenga charms Indonesian investors

Vice President Chiwenga meets his Indonesian counterpart, VP Ma'ruf Amin (right) in Jakarta today.

The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere in Jakarta Indonesia 

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has taken advantage of the ongoing Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Sector Ministers Meeting here to sell investment opportunities to Indonesian investors.

Dr Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care met his counterparts separately, Vice President of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin as well as the Indonesian Minister of Health, Budi Saikin.

Indonesia’s health sector has made great strides in the manufacture of medical consumables and is also producing Covid-19 vaccines.

Zimbabwe is on a drive to ensure pharmaceuticals look beyond their largely retail role and start the production of consumables as a sustainable way to respond to future pandemics and Indonesia is willing to assist in this regard.

After his meeting with VP Chiwenga, Minister Saikin said they will be dispatching a team that will look at opportunities in Zimbabwe.

He said they have both private and public companies in the manufacturing sector and they, “will bring these companies to Zimbabwe,” said Minister Saikin.

“I would like to make sure that my team works with the Ambassador to Zimbabwe to sign a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to have a binding document.”

Minister Saikin said the best way forward was for his team to come to Zimbabwe and look at areas they can commit.

