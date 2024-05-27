VP Chiwenga calls for renewed African unity

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Africa has remained resilient and solid against neo-colonial machinations through synergies and common purpose, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said at the weekend.

Speaking at Monte Cassino High School on Africa Day, he called on learners, parents and the Church to play a positive role in fighting vices like drug and substance abuse.

VP Chiwenga urged the Church to complement Government programmes and to champion love, unity and peace among citizens.

“As we reflect on this significant day, let us not lose sight of the rich cultural heritage and reclamation of our birthright that we inherited from our forebearers.

“You recall that, the Organisation of African Unity, as it was called then, was founded on May 25 1963 to accelerate the fight against decolonisation in Africa and also forge solidarity among independent nations towards self-determination.

“I am glad to highlight that today’s celebration goes beyond relishing the formation of the African Union as it consolidates the gains we have made. You are all aware that the African Union motto is ‘Africa Must Unite’. This is a befitting and enduring clarion call for all of us to unite as a people.

“It is through synergies and commonness of purpose that the continent has remained resilient and solid against neo-colonial machinations,” said VP Chiwenga.

Saturday was the 61st anniversary of the formation of the Organisation of African Unity, now upgraded to the African Union.

VP Chiwenga reminded the gathering that as they celebrated Africa Day, they should remember to take care of children who are the country’s future.

“Let me take this opportunity to add my voice against the global scourge of drug and substance abuse,” said the VP.

“The menace is threatening to wipe out an entire generation hence the need to take proactive measures to arrest it.

“We should encourage the youths to desist from drug and substance abuse at individual, family and community levels.”

In the same vein, the victims should be referred to designated rehabilitation and counselling service centres. By so doing, we can collectively nurture a generation that carries the Zimbabwean and African spirit forward,” said VP Chiwenga.

He urged the country’s citizens to participate fully in Government programmes and to uphold the values of patriotism and loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

“In order to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of our country, there is need for the youths and students to acquire leadership and entrepreneurial skills to equip them for challenging roles in future.

“This should be anchored on the requisite life skills and cultural values of Unhu/Ubuntu that our parents, church and religious leaders teach us.”

VP Chiwenga said over the years, the African Union had successfully decolonised the continent and continued to defend member states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as settling disputes between member states.

VP Chiwenga said the African Union had remained committed to enhancing socio-economic development, leveraging on the abundant natural resources that the continent was endowed with.

“Closer home, the SADC region has continued to be driven by the ethos of African unity and solidarity in its relentless efforts to forge economic integration and development of its member states.

“The Government under the leadership of the President, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, is committed to contributing to the self-determination of the people of Zimbabwe through socio-economic programmes that have been rolled out.”