VP Chiwenga at Nzvimbo Growth Point clean-up campaign

VP Chiwenga during the clean-up campaign at Nzvimbo Growth Point in Chiweshe today.

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga today led the national clean-up campaign at Nzvimbo Growth Point in Chiweshe.

He commended the province for embracing and taking the lead in cleaning and protecting the environment.

“In the 2000s people were brainwashed into littering the environment to topple the Government. Some wrote (graffiti) on walls and this was a bad habit. It was an idea of people from other countries and not Zimbabweans,” he said addressing hundreds of people who had gathered.

“Those people kept their countries clean and protected their environment while laughing at us. Since the launch of the national clean-up campaign in 2018, we are proud that we religiously honour this day despite challenges imposed by Covid-19.”

VP Chiwenga moved around the growth point picking up litter before planting the tree of the year, a water berry whose local name is muhute.

He said no place and no one should be left behind with litter and dirtiness as the country moves towards Vision 2030.