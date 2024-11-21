VP Chiwenga arrives in Hwedza to open new school

Mukudzei Chingwere in Hwedza

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Hwedza where he will officially open a new private school, Northend

High School, which is scheduled to enroll students in January.

The new school aims to initially accommodate 240 learners, and features modern classrooms and boarding facilities.

The construction of the school is in line with the Government’s plan of expanding educational facilities for the benefit of all

learners across the country.