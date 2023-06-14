VP Chiwenga arrives for India-Africa conclave

Vice President and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga was received by Indian Joint Secretary - Ministry of External Affairs, Puneet Roy Kundal and Zimbabwe's Ambassador to India Dr Godfrey Chipare, among others.

Africa Moyo in NEW DELHI, India

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga arrived here this morning for the 18th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership.

He touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after 6am, Indian time (2.30am Zimbabwean time).

The Vice President was received by Indian Joint Secretary – Ministry of External Affairs, Puneet Roy Kundal and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India Dr Godfrey Chipare, among others.

He was accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga and senior Government officials.

VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, will lead the Zimbabwean delegation at the conference, which starts today, and runs until Friday.

Among other objectives, Zimbabwe plans to attract more investors and explore ways of growing exports into India, which has a population of 1,4 billion people, making it a major market for various goods.

Even the tourism sector is expected to benefit from Zimbabwe’s participation in the conclave, hence the decision to market tourist attraction centres.

In an interview after arrival, VP Chiwenga said the conference provides an opportunity for cooperation between India and Africa.

He said the country’s delegation will project the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra and the engagement and re-engagement drive during the conference.

With energy being a key enabler for economic growth, Zimbabwe will seek to attract investment into the energy sector, to power its economic sectors for the attainment of an empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Over 40 African countries and 22 non-African countries, together with 800 African businesspeople and 800 Indian businesspeople, are participating in the conference.