Vowles new British envoy

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

THE United Kingdom has named Mr Peter Vowles as its new Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

He will succeed Ms Melanie Robinson beginning September.

Mr Vowles is presently the Transformation Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Ms Robinson has been the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe since January 2019.

Prior to her appointment as Britain Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Robinson was executive director for the United Kingdom at the World Bank Group in Washington from 2015 to 2018.

Mr Vowles has previously worked in Zimbabwe, having been a teacher in the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture from 1992 to 1993.

He has also been Zimbabwe’s policy and programme manager, students partnership worldwide from 1996 to 1999.

Mr Vowles has also held various appointments including worldwide Raleigh International, head of projects 1999 to 2000, national health service management training scheme from 2000 to 2002, Bangladesh World Bank Health Advisor 2002 to 2003 in Dhaka, population & health programme director, British High Commission 2003 to 2005, Mott MacDonald, health and development consultant 2005 to 2006 in Kabul, governance and security team leader, British Embassy 2006 to 2007 in New Delhi, head of global partnerships, British High Commission 2007 to 2010 in Kinshasa, Deputy DFID Country Director, British Embassy 2010 to 2013, DFID head of programme delivery 2013 to 2016 in Nairobi.

He has also been the DFID Country director, British High Commission 2016 to 2018 in Myanmar, Head of Mission, British Embassy 2021 to 2022 and Myanmar, Head of Mission, British Embassy from last year to date.