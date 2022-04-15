Voter registration continues over holidays

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

MOBILE voter registration centres will be open during the Easter holidays which start today, and people wishing to vote in next year’s elections should take advantage of that opportunity to register, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said.

ZEC is targeting 500 000 new voters in its second phase of the Biometric Voter Registration exercise that began on April 11.

“All ZEC mobile registration centres will be open throughout this Easter. Utilise this holiday to register to vote,” ZEC said on its Twitter handle.

In the first phase done in February, approximately 80 000 new voters were registered. The voter registration exercise is running alongside the mobile registration exercise being run by the Registrar-General’s Office for people to obtain national identity documents. The second voter registration blitz will run until April 28.

ZEC spokesperson Commissioner Jasper Mangwana urged people to take advantage of the two exercises to obtain identity documents and register to vote.

“We are hoping that we will get more numbers because we have seen that the Registrar-General has started the ID (identity documents) blitz, so if there are prospective voters with issues to do with identity documents, this is going to be resolved.

“In our previous blitz, we had a very huge target and we ended up registering around 80 000 new voters, so its unpredictable now, but it could be good for us if we get into this blitz targeting around 500 000 peoples,” said Comm Mangwana.