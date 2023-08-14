Vote Zanu PF to preserve heritage

Part of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) congregants who converged at the church’s Defe Dopota Shrine in Gokwe for their annual conference yesterday. (Inset) President Mnangagwa and Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi acknowledge congregants gathered at the shrine yesterday— Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira in Gokwe

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to defend their national heritage by voting for Zanu PF and ever be wary of people who preach about God during the day but turn around at night to cause suffering.

He said on August 23, people should vote for the preservation of indigenous heritage that guarantees the ethos and legacy of the liberation struggle.

The Head of State and Government said this yesterday while addressing a record 200 000 pilgrimage of the Zion Christian Church in Defe Dopota, Gokwe where they are converging to commemorate the death of the founding leader, Bishop Samuel Mutendi.

“We are now close to harmonised elections in few days’ time where we will be seeking another five-year mandate from the people. Those who want power are many. There are some that preach about God during the day but turn around during the night and seek the suffering of the people. They preach about a true gospel during the day but when people go to sleep at night they seek for the return of white imperialists. The time has come to protect our national sovereignty, our national heritage and legacy. Go and vote to protect our national heritage,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We are saying no to violence. In Zanu PF we are against violence. Elections must come and go without violence. We want peace before, during and after elections.”

He commended several developmental projects being spearheaded by ZCC, saying it dovetailed with the thrust of the Second Republic of leaving no one and no place behind and his mantra “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene vayo.”

“I am happy with what ZCC is doing. You are into agriculture, growing crops, you are building schools and clinics. This is consistent with what we are doing as well. We were in Mbungo, Bikita, in April this year and we commissioned a dam and a clinic built by your church, it is all because you have a divinely anointed leader,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended ZCC’s founding leader, Bishop Samuel Mutendi for his visionary leadership.

“Here we are remembering a spiritual hero, we have a lot to learn from him. There is nothing wrong in copying or emulating good works. You are commemorating your hero. As Government, we are equally remembering our heroes. We started in Chipinge where we honoured national hero Ndabaningi Sithole, we followed it up with Samuel Parirenyatwa in Mashonaland East province and we have just been remembering James Chikerema from Mashonaland West province,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the church’ leadership for spearheading various income generating projects.

The projects by the church, said President Mnangagwa, resonated well with biblical scriptures where God said Man shall eat that which comes from his sweat.

“The Israelites built their own Jerusalem. Each country is built by its own people and no other person will come from outside to do so. God in Genesis 3 verse 19 said you shall eat that which comes from your sweat. So we need hard and honest work. What the church stands for is equally what Government stands for and what we are pursuing.

We talk of production, production and productivity,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the huge following the church commands was testament of good leadership.

“What he says is not of his own. He has divine anointment to be a shepherd. That is why you see this huge following because he has a true gospel. I have never seen such a huge gathering,” said President Mnangagwa.

He implored parents and guardians to be firm with their children in instilling discipline.

“We want to leave a generation that is free from drug abuse. We need to discipline our children kuti vati tasa (so that they are upright). We cannot leave a country with people vakastika,” he said.

Earlier on President Mnangagwa chronicled his exploits during the liberation struggle which resulted in his encounter in Bikita with Bishop Samuel Mutendi.

His speech was punctuated by quotations from biblical scriptures where he gave vivid interpretations.

Bishop Mutendi urged Zimbabwe and it’s leadership to remain steadfast and focused, saying there was still more work to be done for the country.

“Do not fool yourself as a country saying we have arrived, thinking that since we have attained independence we are now there, you are not yet there, you need to be vigilant, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done,” he said.

He implored his followers to exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Bishop Mutendi said President Mnangagwa was endowed with wisdom and love for his country and its people.

VP Chiwenga said Bishop Samuel Mutendi had vision for the liberation of indigenous churches so that they reflect traditional and cultural values.

“The vision of Baba Samuel Mutendi was to liberate indigenous Christian religion so that it reflects our traditional and cultural values,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged congregants to vote for President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was only Zanu PF that carried people’s aspirations.

The event was attended by Cabinet ministers, legislators, traditional leaders led by newly elected Chiefs Council president Chief Mtshane Khumalo and his deputy Fortune Charumbira.