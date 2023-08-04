‘Vote Zanu PF for economic development’

Luthando Mapepa Mutare Bureau

ZANU PF Women’s League secretary general, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, has implored the people of Manicaland to vote for the revolutionary party so it can continue with economic development being spearheaded by the Second Republic.

Addressing hundreds of Zanu PF supporters who thronged Clearwater Primary School yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa’s love for Manicaland is shown by the number of projects completed in the province.

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF is targeting 900 000 votes in Manicaland.

“President Mnangagwa loves Chipinge and the province at large. Through his mantra that no place and no-one should be left behind in development issues, the province has witnessed the completion of various projects during the Second Republic era.

“Let us all unite and vote for Zanu PF as the party is eyeing to garner 900 000 votes in the province. Zanu PF is the only party which has the people at heart, and this is shown by its vision,” she said. Cde Mutsvangwa hailed the Second Republic for rebuilding infrastructure that was damaged by Cyclone Idai in March 2019.

“On infrastructure development, we have seen major roads such as Tanganda-Ngundu highway, Jopa-Kopa and all roads in Chimanimani, which were damaged by Cyclone Idai being rehabilitated within a short of space time using our local resources funds. Development will continue through Zanu PF leadership.”

“We are continuing drilling boreholes in every village, and so far we have witnessed villagers benefiting in remote areas,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said through President Mnangagwa’s vision, Government has capacitated ZimTrade, to facilitate more exports from the country.

“The province is known for growing fresh fruits and the Second Republic has capacitated ZimTrade, which is now helping local farmers to export their produce to lucrative foreign markets.”

“Currently, ZimTrade is working on how they can help macadamia farmers to market their nuts at competitive prices,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, called for unity among the membership and vote for Zanu PF resoundingly.

“Primary elections have come and gone, and we elected our representatives. We are urging everyone to rally behind the elected candidates. We are saying no to bhora musango,” he said.