Vote Zanu PF for better livelihood, Minister Mutsvangwa

Part of the crowd that gathered at Macheka Square in St Mary's in Chitungwiza.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is having sleepless nights to ensure that the livelihood of every Zimbabwean is improved, Zanu PF Women’s League secretary for Administration who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister has said.

Addressing women and Destiny of Africa Network church members at Macheka Square, St Mary’s in Chitungwiza, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a better Zimbabwe will be built by its people.



“I had the privilege to work under former President Robert Mugabe, but the difference now is that President Mnangagwa is making positive strides. He is a game changer.

“He knows all mistakes done over the past 40 years and is mending them bit by bit. He is incorporating everyone in the development of the country,” she said.



Minister Mutsvangwa introduced Zanu PF candidate for St Mary’s constituency in the forthcoming by election on March 26, Cde Nobert Jinjika whom she described as a loyal servant ready to serve the people with his urgent focus being to improve service delivery.

Destiny of Africa Network founder and president Reverend Obadiah Musindo said the purpose of the programme was to champion development projects for the disadvantaged women including widows, single mothers and sex workers.

The event was attended by scores of party supporters including Zanu PF Women’s League national leadership and Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa.