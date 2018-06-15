‘Vote for ED, Zanu-PF’

Takudzwa Chiwereweshe Mutare Correspondent

SAKUBVA residents have been urged to rally behind President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF candidates in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Speaking at a Zanu-PF rally held on Wednesday at Sakubva Beit Hall, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa was more than capable of taking the country to greater heights.

“President Mnangagwa as a leader of the party has made great strides in bringing about economic turnaround. He is a suitable candidate because he worked with Mugabe for 54 years and as such, he is a better placed candidate to assume leadership of the country as he is aware of the pitfalls of the former president making him better able to overcome them,” she said.

“President Mnangagwa has for the past six months raised $16 billion for investment. He has also facilitated the opening of industries like Willowton showing that he is dedicated to reviving the economy and creating employment for the youth”.

She added that President Mnangagwa’s anti-corruption stance has seen him dealing swiftly with corruption and he has even gone a step further in bringing to book high-ranking officials implicated in corruption, demonstrating that there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

Sen Mutsvangwa urged residents not to entertain individuals or parties who use former president Mr Robert Mugabe to taint Zanu-PF. She said Zanu-PF was not synonymous with Mugabe as people have been led to believe.

“Zanu-PF as a party is a people’s party that has the welfare and the interests of people at heart. It was not the opposition but Zanu-PF that led to the removal of Mugabe when he and his wife began to run the party as their own personal project. Zanu-PF is not a personal project but a revolutionary party, and people should always remember that,” she said.

She urged people to vote wisely and to desist from sensationalism as this could lead to the country being run by incompetent leaders and political parties.

“We hear that more than 138 parties have registered to participate in the forthcoming elections but people should always bear in mind that running a country is not child’s play and as such it is important that people do not hand over leadership to individuals or parties that have neither the capacity nor capability to effectively run it. When you go to the polls in July be level headed and vote for Zanu-PF as it has shown that it can deliver,” she said.