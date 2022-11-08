Voedsel remains operational

Herald Reporter

Voedsel Tobacco remains operational, contrary to reports that it has been suspended by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

In a statement this afternoon, TIMB acting CEO Mr Emmanuel Matsvaire said: “TIMB wishes to advise that Voedsel Tobacco is a tobacco merchant company involved in contract farming, buying and exporting of processed tobacco and is not a surrogate of any other local merchant.

“They have a valid contract and Class A licenses which permit them to participate in both contract and auction floor buying platforms for the 2022/2023 season.

“Currently, Voedsel Tobacco is compliant with all TIMB regulations and has no pending issues before the Board.”

Voedsel itself had released a statement earlier in the day assuring its stakeholders that it remained operational.