Vodacom Durban July springs surprises

Meanwhile, Durban July proved to be a mixture of horse racing and serious fashion statements as fashionistas, business moguls and the socialites came dressed for the occasion in South Africa at the weekend. South Africa’s controversial socialite and provocateur Zodwa Wabantu dared to dream big when she came dressed in a black cut-put number which was a clear nod to international pop sensation Jennifer Lopez.

The socialite pushed boundaries and had cameras flashing in at her bondage-esque dress.

Local fashion icon Pokello Nare who was also present at the Vodacom Durban July showcased Ophelia Crossland and Velma accessories.

The annual show is a South African Thoroughbred horse race held annually on the first Saturday of July since 1897 at Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 122-year-old event draws socialites and fashion industry movers and shakers to show how well they can interpret the theme. This year’s theme “It Is Time” challenges racegoers to dress according to the style of the past, present or future.

Raced on turf, the Durban July Handicap is open to horses of all ages. It is South Africa’s premier horse racing event and currently offers a purse of R4.25 million (app. US$288,000)—Online.