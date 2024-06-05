Visual artist Jamu opens academy in zambia

Trust Khosa

RENOWNED visual artist, Raphael Jamu, has opened an academy in Zambia in honour of his late mother.

Named Hillock Arts Foundation, the school also caters for Zimbabweans residing in Zambia and other nationalities.

Largely self-taught, Jamu told The Herald Arts that he was determined to promote artists in SADC and beyond through this initiative.

“I was in Lusaka (Zambia) last week, where I met fellow creatives who are ready to uplift fellow visual artists in the region.

“With the help of Zambian arts and tourism regulatory chiefs, I have been given space, where I have managed to set up an academy catering for arts students, especially painting, which has been overlooked back home.

“I have decided to set up the academy in Zambia as a way of honouring my mother, who was originally from Zambia.

“I’m not forsaking my Zimbabwean roots because I have another academy in Chinhoyi, under the same name (Hillock Arts Foundation-Zim), and we are only spreading wings to other countries,” he said.

Jamu, who has toured Europe extensively, said he was determined to use his skills and empower fellow African artists.

“I have been to England, Iceland, Germany and Serbia to promote painting and marketing Zimbabwe using my God-given talent.

“After all that I have acquired during my international exhibitions, I think I am now geared to come back home and impart the knowledge to others.

“I don’t want to be remembered as a selfish artist who did nothing for his kith and kin. I am only investing in Zimbabwe and Zambia for now before we go on to conquer Africa.”

The 48-year-old painter, who has been compiling portraits of top influencers like former and current African presidents and top celebrities, reckons that art can change lives.

“I have been auctioning quite a number of these portraits to top African figures and I am not regretting being a painter.

“I have done portraits for the late Nelson Mandela, living legends and other socialites in Zimbabwe and everything is there for people to see.

“I only started this job in 1983, when I was in Grade One, and today I have been rewarded for my work,” he added.

The multiple award-winning visual artist, who is currently working with Mr Pikitayi Message of King Fisher Institute from Mutare, also believes in the power of collaborations.

“I have joined hands with Mr Message who runs an arts academy catering for students from Form One to Upper Six in the Eastern Highlands.

“It’s a big project that has been empowering people there and we also travelled together when we handed another portrait to Zambia’s Minister of Tourism, Rodney Malindi Sikumba.”

One of Jamu’s portraits was also auctioned for US$1 500 in Zambia, where he is working with eight visual artists.

To date, he has showcased his collections at the Chinhoyi Caves Hotel, Iran Culture Centre in Mt Pleasant, Cape Town (South Africa), Namibia, Birmingham (England) Iceland, Luxemburg and Germany.

At his Chinhoyi academy, he has been churning out several artists.

Some of the people who have endorsed his collections include top entrepreneurs Mike Chimombe, Passion Java, Scott Sakupwanya and Zodwa Mkandla.

His vision is to put Zimbabwe on the world map using his talent.

However, Jamu’s biggest challenge is lack of funding to fulfil his calling as an art teacher and practitioner.

He has vowed to make an impression despite these challenges hindering part of his progress.