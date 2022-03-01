Visitors swarm Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo Dubai

Some of the visitors at the Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo Dubai

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE

ZIMBABWE continues to attract large numbers of visitors at the ongoing Expo-2020 Dubai here in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where international tourists and potential investors are excited about the country’s product exhibits and business opportunities.

The country is among the 191 participating states and hopes to secure critical investment and trade deals having increased its campaign momentum to ensure maximum impact, before the end of the six-month long on 31 March.