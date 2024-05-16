Visiting UAE, US investors meet President

President Mnangagwa yesterday met UAE and US investors at State House in Harare.

Herald Reporter

The visiting business delegation composed of United Arab Emirates and United States investors yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House and discussed a range of issues, mainly potential opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The delegation arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening and is led by Special Presidential Investment Advisor, Mr Paul Tungwarara, and a Zimbabwean based in the UAE, Ms Fiona Dube.

They have been attending the President’s meetings in the UAE since 2021 after being charmed by his mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ and the engagement and re-engagement strategy.

After the meeting with President Mnangagwa, the delegation then met Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.

With Dr Muswere, the delegation discussed issues around sporting facilities in Zimbabwe and the Zim Digital Initiative.

Today, the delegation is expected to meet the Ministers of Energy and Power Development, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Local Government and Public Works and Mines and Mining Development to discuss investment issues.

The delegation’s visit is a follow-up to President Mnangagwa’s visit to Dubai recently, where he met some of the investors.

Mr Luis Vega, one of the investors, said they will be supporting the Government’s efforts to feed the people in the face of acute food shortages following poor harvests due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Mr Alex McLean, a former basketball player in the US, said he was “excited” to be in Zimbabwe.

“This is my first time in Zimbabwe and my area of interest is sports and Africa has a lot of talent that can be developed,” he said.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a large number of investors since 2018, driven by the friendly policies introduced by the Second Republic.

A lot of new companies have been set up while those that had scaled down operations or had closed altogether, have revived their operations, creating hundreds of jobs across the country.