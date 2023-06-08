Violent bouncers freed

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two Harare bouncers who allegedly attacked patrons at Pabloz Nite Club on Christmas Eve heaved a sigh of relief today after they were freed by Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The magistrate set Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32) after arguing that it has taken too long for the State to complete its investigations.

She advised the State to proceed by way of summons before refusing further remand for the pair.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were facing attempted murder charges.

It is the State’s case that on December 24, at around 2.30am the two bouncers were drinking beer at Pabloz Nite Club in Borrowdale when they were approached by Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private security guards at the joint.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were then told to leave the joint as it was closing business for the day. The two bouncers allegedly refused to leave the club, ending up picking a scuffle with the security guards.

The court heard that when they got out of the club, the two bouncers started assaulting the two guards with fists.

It was the State’s case that at that time, Kumunda pulled out an Okapi knife and tried to stab Runganga in his stomach, but missed him.

Kumunda also allegedly then advanced towards Kaminyu and tried to stab him in the stomach, but he managed to block the knife with his left hand.

Kaminyu then allegedly sustained deep cuts across his four fingers.

It is said that Kumunda and Sanyangore then disappeared. The court heard that the incident was captured on CCTV.