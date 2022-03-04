Violence perpetrators face full wrath of law

Herald Reporters

HOME Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said police will leave no stone unturned in hunting for perpetrators of violence and cautioned political actors against prematurely making conclusions or apportioning blame to anyone before investigations are completed.

In the aftermath of political violence that erupted in Kwekwe during a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign rally in which one person died, Minister Kazembe told the Senate during a question and answer session that the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has consistently spoken against all forms of violence.

MDC-T leader of the opposition in the Senate, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, had asked what the Government was doing to forestall political violence in the country, particularly incidents that occurred in Gokwe, Kwekwe and Chitungwiza in recent days.

Regarding the incidents that took place in Kwekwe, Minister Kazembe said 16 people were arrested, but five appeared in court in connection with the death of one person during a CCC campaign rally.

“It is premature to point fingers at one another. Let’s allow the police to carry investigations. Unfortunately, people are quick to make conclusions when the police are yet to give conclusions. There will be no sacred cows and I urge citizens to allow the police to carry their investigations,” said Minister Kazembe.

Social media and opposition elements have been accusing Zanu PF of being behind the political violence in Kwekwe despite the fact that when violence broke out in the middle of a speech by CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, the party’s organising secretary, Mr Amos Chibaya could be seen grabbing the microphone inciting party youths to resort to violence.

Earlier on, Minister Kazembe told the Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) that President Mnangagwa had directed that people involved in political violence in all its forms should face the full wrath of the law.

“Violence is not tolerated at all regardless of who does it or perpetrates it. We are saying no to violence. President Mnangagwa is on record saying no to violence and he means it. He has directed us to ensure that anyone involved in political violence should be accounted for. No one is above the law,” he said.

Minister Kazembe said the Second Republic has made numerous strides in curbing violence and anyone found to work against that will be accounted for.

“We are saying no to political violence, we have come a long way and believe that we do have some good levels of democracy in this country where people are free to express themselves. As you have noticed people can insult anybody not that it is a good thing, but clearly shows that there is democracy in this country,” he said.

Minister Kazembe said opposition parties have been holding their rallies unhindered.

“We are simply saying no to violence and the President is on record, at every gathering he is saying no to violence which means there is no one above the law. We are appealing to our people out there to say let us campaign freely, peacefully without any violence we are one country. The President is saying nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, but that is hard when we are fighting,” he said.