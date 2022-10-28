Vincent returns to the field

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Scott Vincent will return to the field in today’s final round of the LIV Golf Series at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, United States.

Vincent will be expected to continue with his fine form after he managed to make several cuts, including in the last edition of the series in Bangkok.

In today’s tournament, the former St John’s College student will be in the same team with seventh-seed Torque Golf Club-based Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, winner of the recent Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Valderrama, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and England’s Richard Bland.

Australia’s Jediah Morgan was selected for Torque GC’s second singles match, in which he’ll play Englishman Laurie Canter.

The tournament will see each head-to-head team matchup, taking up three matches will take place: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match.

All 32 players will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start and matches will be played until a winner is determined.

Each match winner receives one point, and the first team to earn two points will advance to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

The first round of LIV Golf’s historic season-ending event will showcase some of the biggest names in golf squaring off.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson will take on reigning Open Champion Cameron Smith as one of the day’s featured singles matches, which will also pit top Chilean pro Joaquin Niemann versus former world number one Martin Kaymer.

Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, serving as captain this week for Majesticks GC, will face Iron Heads GC captain Kevin Na.

And four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will play against Harold Varner II Iof Niblicks GC, led by non-playing captain Bubba Watson.