Villagers red flag crocodile menace in flood-hit Mbire

Daniel Chigunwe recently in Mbire

Villagers in Mbire have raised alarm over the danger being posed by crocodiles in Angwa and Hunyani rivers following a migration of the reptiles from Cahora Bassa Dam as a result of floods caused by tropical depression Ana.

Efforts by wildlife rangers to deal with the crocodiles have reportedly failed, which has prompted local authorities to call for those in crocodile farming to come and harvest the reptiles from Angwa river.

Speaking during a food aid donation to the flood victims in Mbire, Ward 2, local councillor Chenjerai Chimukoro said several school going children are not attending classes as they cannot cross the river where crocodiles lurk.

“We have a serious challenge of crocodiles that has developed as a result of the flooding in Angwa River. Many of our villagers under Chief Chisunga here are fearing crossing the river as it is now infested with crocodiles that migrated from Cahora Bassa Dam.

“Some rangers who came here to try and kill some of the crocodiles did not succeed and we are now proposing that those who are in the business of farming these reptiles can come and harvest them, maybe we may have people able to cross the river. But for now, children of school-going age are not even attending classes,” said councillor Chimukoro.

Meanwhile, in Masoka village, authorities are bemoaning the outbreak of diarrhoea in schools with ward 11 councillor Ishmael Chaukura saying about 43 cases of diarrhoea in schools have been detected in January due to contamination of water bodies as a result of floods.

“We have a number of issues that have struck us here with water-borne diseases like diarrhoea being a serious threat to pupils in schools. The cases are on the rise since several water bodies have been contaminated with the flooding that took place recently.

“Among some of the measures we are taking to deal with this issue is distributing aqua tablets in schools so that the water is safe to drink. In December last year, we also had about 95 cases of diarrhoea,” he said.