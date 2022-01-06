Villagers fined for snubbing funeral

In a controversial traditional court ruling, Chief Madziwa has fined eleven villagers for snubbing a funeral in his area, a verdict the convicted strongly oppose, and threatened to appeal to higher judicial authorities.

The eleven, from Zunde B Village, were convicted of snubbing a funeral in the neighbouring Zunde A village, and working their fields instead.

Chief Madziwa fined the villagers goats, a judgement they strongly oppose, arguing it was not mandatory to attend funerals.

The villagers also complained that the fine was not applied uniformly, with some of them asked to pay more goats than others for the same ‘crime.’

They have threatened to appeal against the judgement. – New Ziana