Villa simply can’t stop their ‘marvelous’ love affair

ASTON VILLA are back in action tonight, in a Carabao Cup showdown against Wolves, hoping to bounce back to winning ways after a second half collapse at Manchester City. Dean Smith’s men bravely repelled the champions for the entire first half and went into the breather with a chance of causing one of the biggest upsets of the English Premiership season.

However, the Citizens found their range in the second period and fired three goals, without reply, for a 3-0 victory.

However, despite the punding, Villa had special praise for the way Zimbabwean midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, played at the Etihad against the star-studded City side.

‘‘Despite the disappointing result, it was another assured performance from this man on Saturday, with only Fernandinho winning more duels (7),’’ Villa tweeted.

And, goalkeeper Tom Heaton said he was impressed by the progress he was seeing among his teammates.

“I think we can keep increasing our levels now – and keep evolving. There’s so much quality here,’’ he said.

‘‘I am thoroughly enjoying playing for the football club and playing in this team. Hopefully, we can keep building.”

While there is harmony at Villa, the same cannot be said about Arsenal.

The Gunners would probably have preferred an easier League Cup opponent than English Premier League football leaders Liverpool as they bid to regroup following captain Granit Xhaka’s tantrum and a poor run of form.

However, that is the task that faces the Gunners tonight heading to Anfield for their fourth round clash.

Unai Emery’s players have won just twice in their last eight English Premier League games as opposed to Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League holders who have dropped just two points thus far this term.

Theirs is one of three all Premier League matches tonight – the rest of the games were on last night – with Chelsea hosting Manchester United and Aston Villa at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool’s last domestic honour dates back to lifting this trophy in 2012 but despite a desire to end that run Klopp is likely to field a very different line-up to the one that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah is one of the Liverpool stars who will be rested but Arsenal’s Emery may be tempted to select Xhaka to refocus his mind after his histrionics on Sunday storming down the tunnel after being substituted during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Arsenal veteran Hector Bellerin – who is ruled out of the match due to injury – has called for everyone to calm down and pull together.

“It’s time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together,” he tweeted.

Unlike Xhaka Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic enjoyed a memorable weekend in the best senses of the term scoring a hat-trick – his first goals for the club and a small initial repayment on the 58 million they paid Borussia Dortmund for him.

It was only his second start for the club since his arrival in August and the 21-year-old United States star should get another run out tonight against Manchester United.

And that is certainly something he would relish.

“(Frank Lampard the Chelsea manager) believes in me and he’s told me that,” said Pulisic.

“You have to keep working hard in training and earn my spot, that’s how it is at the highest level.

“I’m going to continue to do so. This is hopefully just the start.”

Lampard, who succeeded Maurizio Sarri as manager after just one season with Derby County in the second tier Championship, is delighted with the form of the team but warned his players not to get all comfortable.

“I’m just really pleased where we’ve got to,” Lampard told the club website.

“We’re working hard, but we have to be aware we can improve and if we get overconfident in this moment and start making crazy expectations on ourselves from within – let everyone else talk.”

Manchester United have hit some form beginning with the 1-1 draw with Liverpool the weekend before last – the only club to take points form the leaders this term.

Two rare away wins have followed with Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Norwich their first in the Premier League in eight months.

Chelsea represents a far tougher challenge away from home but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they go to Stamford Bridge armed with two priceless qualities.

“It gives the players confidence and momentum,” he told the BBC. – AFP/Sports Reporter