‘View Africa through African lenses’

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa flanked by European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jost von Kirchman (second from right) and musicians Jah Prayzah (left) and Amara Brown (right) follow proceedings during the launch of Africa Europe Campaign on Climate Smart Agriculture, Gender Equality and Women Empowerment in Harare yesterday.

Herald Reporter

EUROPE must view Africa differently and look at the continent from an African point of view given the huge potential, European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Jobst von Kirchmann, said yesterday.

Speaking at the launch of the Africa-EU Campaign in Harare, a programme to promote and strengthen mutually beneficial partnership between Africa and the EU, Ambassador Kirchmann said great ideas and innovations with global impact have come from the continent and it was critical that the life of people in Africa be viewed differently.

The campaign is running under the theme: ‘Africa and the European Union — Together, Tomorrow, Today’. It will run in five African countries: Nigeria, Cameroon, Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

“This campaign is part of a much broader campaign organised by our head office. There was a reason for doing that. The reason for that is that we felt we should see Africa differently. We should see the life in Africa not from European lenses but from a truly Africa lense,” said Amb Kirchmann.

“I think this is important because Africa is full of ideas and ambitions and as you can see with NDS1. Africa is changing the world by impacting creativity, technology, agriculture, health care.” The launch meant that the EU was committed to a constructive relationship with Africa based on shared values, a greener and climate-smart agriculture and gender equality and women empowerment.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who was guest of honour, commended the EU for its desire to view Africa from an African perspective.

She chronicled several gender empowerment efforts taken by the Government since independence in 1980.

“Before 1980 women were double oppressed, oppressed in their homes and by colonisers. We have been looking at how we can pull through the women of this country.

“During that time boys were the ones who would be sent to school,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She noted that Zimbabwe had registered phenomenal growth after two decades in economic doldrums, decay and pariah state status owing to sanctions imposed by the West.

“The EU enjoys the privilege of being home to the deepest pool of capital, capital accumulated as a result of capitalism and modern industrial revolution. Well perceived and properly handled the Harare-Brussels relationship can be a template of wholesome relationship that can make the heavens smile,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She chronicled initiatives and developments championed by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa particularly his policy of being a friend to everyone and enemy to none.

“The ongoing turbulence in geo-politics is seeking to thrust Africa as a player of consequence on the global stage. Zimbabwe, ably led by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, seems to have anticipated this eventuality. Through his forward looking and innovative policies, we have been busy retooling and rebuilding our dismally degraded economy,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She called for the total removal of EU sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“My Ministry is also part of the Zimbabwe- EU political dialogue that has achieved significant milestones in articulating Zimbabwe’s reform agenda to EU nations in the country. Government acknowledges the progressive scaling down of sanctions imposed against our country but still calls for their total removal,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa noted that Zimbabwe’s exports to the EU had rose steadily and could be better had there be no sanctions.

Popular and contemporary musicians Jah Prayzah and Ammara Brown were appointed as ambassadors for the campaign and Ms Gracious Mugariwa and Ntuntuko Nyathi were appointed heroes for the campaign.

Ms Mugariwa is an established vendor in Epworth who helped establish a business in a safe and trustworth manner while Mr Nyathi has transformed a goat rearing project into a successful commercial venture in Gwanda.