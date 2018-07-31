Victory is certain: Zanu-PF

Nyore Madzianike Manicaland Correspondent

aspiring Zanu-PF House of Assembly member for Nyanga South Cde Supa Mandiwanzira says President Mnangagwa is expected to win yesterday’s polls in the constituency. Speaking after casting his vote at Manjoro Primary School in Nyanga South, Cde Mandiwanzira said he was confident the revolutionary party will sail through.

“I think there is no doubt about who will win in Nyanga South. There is no question about this one.

“It is President Mnangagwa, it is Supa Mandiwanzira and all Zanu-PF councillors. It is not just winning, but winning resoundingly,” he said.

Cde Mandiwanzira said people in the constituency were looking forward to real change.

“The support people have for Zanu-PF here cannot be doubted. They are excited and looking forward to real change that has been brought about by President Mnangagwa. They want to cement his leadership by giving him a totally fresh mandate; that is, his own mandate. They are very excited because President Mnangagwa has fresh ideas. He is associating himself with new thinking and not the old thinking,” he said.

Cde Mandiwanzira is contesting against Mr Webster Ngonzwe (MDC-T), Mr Talent Kadzima (independent), Mr Nickson Mupotsa (#FMZ), Mr Sanyanga Tonderai (MDC-Alliance).

Zanu-PF candidate for Nyanga North Cde Chido Sanyatwe indicated that people were voting peacefully.

“I am the first woman to contest for Nyanga North since 1980. I am going to win resoundingly. People came out in their numbers and all has been going on well,” she said.

“My election into this position would solve the gender imbalance in Parliament. I am one of the few women who are contesting for a parliamentary seat in the country. I am confident that I am going to win resoundingly. President Mnangagwa will also win resoundingly.”

Meanwhile, aspiring legislators from Makoni district’s five constituencies were yesterday optimistic they will emerge victorious after the polls, wrires Samuel Kadungure.

Voting in the district was largely incident-free.

Whoever is successful, the candidates said, will be a product of the electorate’s free will.

Zanu-PF candidate for Makoni South Cde Misheck Mataranyika hailed the obtaining peaceful environment.

“Things are in perfect order,” he said. “Victory for President Mnangagwa and myself is certain in Makoni South. Our supporters have turned up in huge numbers to vote for the Zanu-PF President, MP and councillors and the good thing about this election is that it was conducted in a very tranquil environment, where people were free to express themselves.”

Cde Mataranyika cast his ballot at Rukweza High School.

Makoni North Zanu-PF candidate Cde James Munetsi said the ruling party was going to romp to victory in the constituency.

“Zanu-PF has left indelible developmental footprints in Makoni North and Makoni as a district, and this has secured its endorsement by voters in this election,” he said.

“President Mnangagwa has it in the bag in Makoni North, and our supporters turned out in large numbers to ensure he retains the Presidency. Zimbabweans have come of age and want a party with people at heart.”

MDC-Alliance candidate for Makoni Central Mr David Tekeshe said voting went on peacefully.

“Our supporters have voted without problems and all things being equal, we will win this constituency,” he said.

In Headlands, Zanu-PF candidate Cde Christopher Chingosho was equally optimistic of a resounding win.