Zanu PF VP Mohadi mourns national hero Mushohwe

14 Feb, 2023 - 14:02 0 Views
Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has joined President Mnangagwa and the nation in mourning the death of former Information Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe.

Dr Mushohwe, who has since been declared a national hero, died yesterday morning after a long illness.

He was 69.

In his condolence message, Cde Mohadi said Dr Mushohwe’s death was saddening and a major blow to the nation.

He encouraged the Mushohwe family to find comfort in the Lord and the knowledge that the nation mourns with them.

Mourners are gathered at the Mushohwe family home in Harare.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

