Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
  • Today Sat, 23 Dec 2023

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s wedding in pictures

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s wedding in pictures

Pictures by: Justin Mutenda 

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has tied the knot with his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey