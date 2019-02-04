Venezuela: Maduro rejects European Union’s ultimatum

CARACAS. – Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the pressure and ultimatum from the European Union (EU), which demanded that the Bolivarian government call presidential elections in eight days.

“We do not accept anyone’s ultimatum. It is as if I told the EU, ‘I give you seven days to recognise the Republic of Catalonia, otherwise we will take measures’. International politics cannot be based on pressure,” Presidency Maduro said on Sunday in an interview with the Spanish programme Salvados, broadcast by Antena 3.

President Maduro charged that the EU’s actions respond to the interfering line promoted by authorities in the United States in order to carry out a coup d’état in Venezuela.

“Many European leaders who end up assuming Washington’s strategy obediently hurt themselves and hurt Venezuela,” he stressed.

In that regard, he described the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Suarez, who took office after the removal of Mariano Rajoy by a vote of censure, as “a fraud”.

President Maduro explained that in order to align with the US strategy, the EU created an International Contact Group on January 31, due to lack of consensus among its members, to establish a stance on the situation in Venezuela, where the member of Parliament in contempt since 2016, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself as the president, with support from the White House.

Likewise, President Maduro assured that the interfering actions taken by the Trump administration respond to a 20th-century policy that imposes military coups.

In that regard, he mentioned as examples the wars in Vietnam, Cambodia or Iraq, as well as the so-called Arab Spring, which was supported by the United States and ended up in the destruction of nations like Libya.

“In the end, they want to return to a 20th century of military coups d’état, of puppet governments subordinated to their commands and of looting of our natural resources. And that is invariable: the 21st century has advanced. Latin America and the Caribbean cannot be again the backyard of the United States,” President Maduro stressed.

Despite the aggressions, the Venezuelan head of State repeated his willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump to find a peaceful solution in the country.

“We believe in diplomacy, in dialogue, in understanding. I have made one thousand private and public proposals to achieve a relationship of respect, but the white supremacy that rules the White House absolutely disregards our governments and peoples,” President Maduro underlined.

Despite the official stance by the EU and the US, President Maduro acknowledged the solidarity of the peoples from those nations who disagree with a possible armed intervention.

“Be sure that the wave of awareness and popular solidarity in the United States and the European Union will not allow those supremacist governments to attack Venezuela,” Maduro added. – Prensa Latina/HR