Vendors in court for bashing municipal officers

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Two men have been arraigned before the courts for allegedly assaulting municipal police officers who were arresting illegal vendors in Harare’s Central Business District.

Derreck Nyeke(33) and Kelvin Chikono(40) appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Ethel Chichera, charged with public violence.

They were remanded in custody pending full bail application this week.

The State said on May 31, the accused persons and others who are still at large displayed their wares on pavements along Joseph Msika Street (formerly Cameroon Street).

When they saw a group of municipal and Zimbabwe Republic Police officers arresting illegal vendors and confiscating their wares, they took their products and dispersed.

After about five minutes, the accused persons and the other vendors got into three groups and became violent.

They viciously attacked the municipal officers using wooden sticks and sjamboks.

The accused seriously injured three officers who are admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical treatment.

A police lorry quarter glass was also damaged in the scuffle.

The ZRP managed to arrest the two accused persons whilst the others fled from the scene.

