Vehicle licence fees up

Government has reviewed vehicle licence fees with light motor vehicles now paying $3 240 for a term of four months up from $1 800.

Vehicles with a net mass of 2 250kg and above are now paying $4 590 according to Statutory Instrument 299 of 2022 published in the Government Gazette today.

All other vehicle classes have also been reviewed according to the new Statutory Instrument.

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe also confirmed the new tariffs saying they would help the road fund administration to make meaningful disbursements to road authorities.

“For us to meet the targets set for us in National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030 and to fully fund the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2), we need to have meaningful tariffs,” said Mr Mugabe.

“We want to thank the Government for this support and this will go a long way in accelerating the rehabilitation of our road network.”

