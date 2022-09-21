The Herald
|Vegetable Price Table – MBARE MUSIKA (21/09/22)
|Product
|Description
|Price (US$)
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|3.50 – 4.00
|Small
|4.50 – 5.50
|Medium
|6.00 – 6.50
|Large
|7
|Extra Large
|7.5
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|15 – 28
|Wooden box
|2.50 – 6.00
|Plastic dish
|1.00 – 2.00
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|0.30 – 0.50
|Covo/bundle
|2.00 – 2.50
|Rape/bundle
|2.00 – 2.50
|Tsunga/bundle
|2
|Beetroot/bundle
|1.00 – 2.00
|Onions – 10kg pocket
|4.00 – 8.00
|Onions – bundle
|0.50 – 1.00
|Onions – 60kg bag
|25.00 – 30.00
|Onions Shallots
|–
|English Cucumber
|–
|Cauliflower/kg
|1.5
|Broccoli/kg
|1.5
|Lettuce head
|0.50 – 1.00
|Ginger/kg
|1.50 – 2.00
|Garlic/kg
|2.00 – 2.50
|Turmeric/kg
|2.00 – 2.50
|Okra/5 litre tin
|2.50 – 3.00
|Egg plant
|1.00 – 2.00
|Mushroom fresh/pallet
|1.00 – 2.00
|Mushroom wild/bucket
|–
|Red and yellow pepper
|2.00 – 2.50
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|36.00 – 38.00
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|30.00 – 35.00
|Sugar beans
|20 litre tin
|16.00 – 20.00
|Soyachunks
|3-5kg
|2.50 – 3.00
|Munyemba
|20 litre tin
|16
|Munyevhe
|20 litre tin
|14
|Mutsine
|20 litre tin
|15.00 – 16.00
|Dried covo
|20 litre tin
|15
|Dried cabbage
|20 litre tin
|18
|Sweet potato
|20 litre tin
|4.00 – 5.00
|Sweet potato
|60kg bag
|25.00 – 30.00
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|12
|Magogoya
|60kg bag
|55.00 – 65.00
|Butternut
|60kg bag
|40.00 – 45.00
|Carrots
|60kg bag
|20.00 – 25.00
|Green pepper
|60kg bag
|18.00 – 20.00
|Cucumber
|60kg bag
|25
|Fine beans
|Bag
|35
|Peas
|20 litre tin
|10.00 – 12.00
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|2.00 – 3.00
|Sugarcane
|Bundle (20-26)
|8.00 – 12.00
|Masawu
|5 litre tin
|1.00 – 1.50
|Matohwe
|5 litre tin
|2.00 – 2.50
|Nyii
|5 litre tin
|5.5
|Mawuyu
|5 litre tin
|1
|Apple
|Box
|15.00 – 18.00
|Avocado
|Single
|0.20 – 0.50
|Banana
|Crate
|9.00 – 10.00
|Grapes
|Box
|–
|Oranges
|Pocket (10kg)
|2.00 – 4.00
|Naartjies
|Box
|16.00 – 18.00
|Pears
|Box
|18.00 – 20.00
|Strawberry
|Pallet
|1
|Rusika (Tamarind)
|Pallet
|1
|Pawpaw
|Single
|1.00 – 2.00
|Peaches
|crate
|20
|Nectarines
|Pallet
|Coconut
|Single
|1.00 – 2.00
|Water melon
|Single
|1.00 – 5.00
|Pineapples
|Box
|10.00 – 12.00
|Leaches
|Pallet
|–
|Plum
|Pallet
|–
