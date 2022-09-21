Vegetable Price Table

Vegetable Price Table – MBARE MUSIKA (21/09/22)
Product Description Price (US$)
Potato/Pocket Chat 3.50 – 4.00
Small 4.50 – 5.50
Medium 6.00 – 6.50
Large 7
Extra Large 7.5
Tomatoes 30kg sandak 15 – 28
Wooden box 2.50 – 6.00
Plastic dish 1.00 – 2.00
Vegetables Cabbage head 0.30 – 0.50
Covo/bundle 2.00 – 2.50
Rape/bundle 2.00 – 2.50
Tsunga/bundle 2
Beetroot/bundle 1.00 – 2.00
Onions – 10kg pocket 4.00 – 8.00
Onions – bundle 0.50 – 1.00
Onions – 60kg bag 25.00 – 30.00
Onions Shallots
English Cucumber
Cauliflower/kg 1.5
Broccoli/kg 1.5
Lettuce head 0.50 – 1.00
Ginger/kg 1.50 – 2.00
Garlic/kg 2.00 – 2.50
Turmeric/kg 2.00 – 2.50
Okra/5 litre tin 2.50 – 3.00
Egg plant 1.00 – 2.00
Mushroom fresh/pallet 1.00 – 2.00
Mushroom wild/bucket
Red and yellow pepper 2.00 – 2.50
Matemba 20 litre tin 36.00 – 38.00
Madora 20 litre tin 30.00 – 35.00
Sugar beans 20 litre tin 16.00 – 20.00
Soyachunks 3-5kg 2.50 – 3.00
Munyemba 20 litre tin 16
Munyevhe 20 litre tin 14
Mutsine 20 litre tin 15.00 – 16.00
Dried covo 20 litre tin 15
Dried cabbage 20 litre tin 18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin 4.00 – 5.00
Sweet potato 60kg bag 25.00 – 30.00
Magogoya 20 litre bucket 12
Magogoya 60kg bag 55.00 – 65.00
Butternut 60kg bag 40.00 – 45.00
Carrots 60kg bag 20.00 – 25.00
Green pepper 60kg bag 18.00 – 20.00
Cucumber 60kg bag 25
Fine beans Bag 35
Peas 20 litre tin 10.00 – 12.00
Green mealies Dozen 2.00 – 3.00
Sugarcane Bundle (20-26) 8.00 – 12.00
Masawu 5 litre tin 1.00 – 1.50
Matohwe 5 litre tin 2.00 – 2.50
Nyii 5 litre tin 5.5
Mawuyu 5 litre tin 1
Apple Box 15.00 – 18.00
Avocado Single 0.20 – 0.50
Banana Crate 9.00 – 10.00
Grapes Box
Oranges Pocket (10kg) 2.00 – 4.00
Naartjies Box 16.00 – 18.00
Pears Box 18.00 – 20.00
Strawberry Pallet 1
Rusika (Tamarind) Pallet 1
Pawpaw Single 1.00 – 2.00
Peaches crate 20
Nectarines Pallet
Coconut Single 1.00 – 2.00
Water melon Single 1.00 – 5.00
Pineapples Box 10.00 – 12.00
Leaches Pallet
Plum Pallet
Market Watch provided by the Agricultural Marketing Authority. Call us on 0242-308662-3

