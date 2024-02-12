Varun expands into Zim’s confectionery market

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe had, until the latest diversification, been predominantly focused on the production of its range of beverages. (File Picture)

Business Reporter

ONE of Zimbabwe’s largest producers of non-alcoholic drinks and official Pepsi producer in the country is expanding its portfolio with a foray into the confectionery market.

The company recently commenced production of biscuits at its premises in Ardbennie, Harare, and is expected to introduce the range of its new products under the confectionery segment to consumers later this week.

This strategic move marks Varun Beverages’ diversification beyond its core beverage segment, demonstrating the company’s commitment to meet evolving consumer demands and expanding its presence in the Zimbabwean market.

Leveraging its extensive experience in manufacturing and distribution, the company aims to carve a significant niche in the confectionery sector.

Its range of products under the beverages segment includes Pepsi, Pepsi Diet, Pepsi Max, Mirinda Orange, Mirinda Fruity, Mirinda Pineapple, Mirinda Green Apple, Mountain Dew, Sting Energy Drink, 7Up, Aquaclear Bottled and Evervess Soda Water.

Efforts to get an official comment from the company were not successful on Friday, but a source close to the matter said the company will be launching biscuit products targeting the low consumer.

“We will be bringing biscuits to the markets either Wednesday or Thursday as they are already under production. They are meant for the low-end market the same way we deal with our drinks,” the source added.

According to the source, the decision to venture into biscuit manufacturing aligns with Varun Beverages’ overarching growth strategy, which focuses on exploring new avenues for revenue generation and enhancing its product offerings.

“By tapping into the confectionery market, the company seeks to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for snackable treats and position itself as a formidable player in this segment,” she concluded.

With the production already underway, Varun Beverages has invested substantially in state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure and equipment to ensure the highest quality standards for its biscuit range.

The company’s rigorous quality control measures, coupled with its adherence to stringent food safety protocols, underscore its commitment to delivering premium products to consumers.

“Our entry into the biscuit segment represents a strategic milestone for Varun Beverages as we continue to broaden our product offerings and explore new avenues for growth. We are excited to introduce our premium biscuit range to consumers and are confident that it will resonate strongly with their tastes and preferences.”

Industry analysts have welcomed Varun Beverages’ move into confectionery, citing it as a strategic diversification strategy that positions the company for sustained growth and market expansion. With its established brand reputation and distribution capabilities, Varun Beverages is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for confectionery products in Zimbabwe.

Varun Beverages’ venture into confectionery through biscuit manufacturing marks a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. With its unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and consumer-centricity, Varun Beverages is poised to redefine the confectionery landscape and emerge as a key player in this dynamic market segment.