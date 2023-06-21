Varsity students attend procurement bootcamp

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Students from three State universities are taking part in the inaugural public procurement bootcamp at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

The bootcamp seeks to equip fourth-year supply chain management students at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), Lupane State University and CUT with practical methods of improving public procurement.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira said the procurement framework should shift towards matching the country’s development trajectory.

Prof Murwira said procurement should now shift from consumption to production procurement.

As a sovereign nation, Prof Murwira said, procurement should help engender economic and technological sovereignty through procuring items once and reengineer them to avoid consumptive procurement.

He said students at tertiary institutions should develop procurement systems to support efficient public procurement.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the symposium was a convergence of young minds which would help in the realisation of Vision 2030.

The bootcamp was organised by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and CUT.

PRAZ chief executive officer Mr Clever Ruswa said the bootcamp seeks to tap into the youths who will join the procurement field as soon as the complete their studies.