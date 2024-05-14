Varsities, research institutions to benefit from Russian grant  

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

WITH five days remaining before the May 15 deadline, the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) in partnership with Russia’s Geoscan Group of Companies has urged universities and research institutions to apply for grants on land administration and management system.

AMA is coordinating the submission of project proposals under the “Grant Competition for Joint Scientific Research with African Countries programme, from the Russian State University of Land Management.”

The project will be implemented by the Russian scientific and educational organisations together with their African counterparts in the area of applied research. Winning projects in the competition can get funding up to 20 million Rubles (US$219 400).

AMA has since called on all interested universities to submit their proposals under the project as per the draft project proposal.

“As we are running on limited time, kindly submit your proposals, which should also include name(s) of project participants and their contact details by May 15, 2024 latest,” said the notice.

The main objective of the grant is the creation of an innovative methodology for obtaining high quality spatial data during land surveying works with the use of ABC and artificial intelligence technologies.

This will ensure the formation of a national array of data on land plots and create conditions for improving the efficiency of land use in the Russia and Zimbabwe.

Other objectives include improvement of the methodology of effective involvement of agricultural land into turnover and development of land reclamation complex, creation of an algorithm for the formation of reliable and up-to-date information on quantitative characteristics and boundaries of agricultural lands as well as formation of reliable and up-to-date information on quantitative and qualitative characteristics of agricultural lands, continued the notice.

Russia and Zimbabwe have significant territories where land resources are utilised in a variety of ways and effective management of these resources requires reliable and up-to-date data on the condition and use of land.

The creation of a global integrated innovative product capable of solving key agricultural problems in the two countries is key.

Indicators required to achieve the specified result of the grant include: increased accuracy and quality of spatial data on land plots, creation of a national dataset on land plots using a new methodology, improving the efficiency of land resources utilisation in Russia and Zimbabwe, dissemination and application of the developed methodology in practice in various spheres of economy and land resources management.