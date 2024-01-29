Vandalism, power outages hit Manicaland tourism

Liberty Dube Mutare Bureau

TOURISM operators in Vumba, a prime tourist destination in the Eastern Highlands, have been badly affected by a major power outage that has lasted since December 1 last year, after 5km of power lines were stolen and the repairs were delayed when a transformer was vandalised and 12 poles fell down after heavy rains.

The area has had no electric power for more than 50 days, and tourism operators say the development is threatening the viability of their businesses.

World-class hotels such as Leopard Rock and Forest Hills as well as several bed and breakfast facilities are being affected by the power black-out.

Due to this, the tourism economy in Vumba could take a hit at a time the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality is pushing for a US$5 billion tourism economy by the end of next year.

With the continued black-out, revenue flows have drastically dropped and some business owners may scale down operations.

Last week, ZETDC issued a public notice saying some power lines were stolen, while some faults were experienced due to the heavy rains that saw 12 poles falling.

Power is expected back this week.

“Areas affected by this fault include Vumba, Burma Valley, Fern Valley and Zimunya. The utility wishes to update the public the extent of the fault as follows, 5km of 11kv line feeding the said area was stolen.

“The area experienced numerous faults caused by heavy rains and 12 poles fell down and need to be replaced.

“There have been numerous efforts to resolve the issue. While we had initiated our normal procurement process and were ready to restore supplies, there was another case of vandalism of a transformer in Vumba, which led to the arrest of two men from Odzi. They are now appearing before the criminal courts,” said the national power utility.

Some critical materials to re-power the affected areas have since been sourced and commencement of the work has been initiated, with customers advised to “expect restoration of service by mid next (this) week” reads part of the statement.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Brian Nyakutombwa said the blackout was affecting business.

“It is a very big inconvenience for business as conveniences that come with electricity are gone. Power is a basic commodity. It is actually a necessity.

“Imagine running generators all day and night!” said Mr Nyakutombwa.

Forest Hills Hotel director, Mrs Margaret Makadzange said: “It has been a terrible experience. We have had no power since late last year and it is affecting everything. It is affecting business on all fronts, from security to the guests.

“We actually spent the whole festive season without electricity. Now we have gone for 50 days with no electricity.”

But Tourism and Hospitality analyst, Mr Lloyd Makonya, said tourism operators should consider alternative and sustainable sources of energy such as solar, hydro and wind energy.

“Renewable energy technologies have gained significant attention as a means to achieve energy self-sufficiency in the tourism sector.

“The use of renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic systems, wind turbines, and biomass energy, offer energy independence, sustainability and environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional energy sources.

“The greatest challenge for most operators will be the set-up costs, a predicament in which the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe should lobby Government for support policies and infrastructure to help sustain tourism businesses and improve the energy situation,” he said.

In the long term, added Mr Makonya, the benefits are the reduction of over-reliance on traditional energy sources, lower emissions, minimal environmental impact and generation of long-term cost savings.