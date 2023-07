Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmer Paige Van Der Westhuizen posted a personal best this morning in the women’s 200m freestyle at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Van Der Westhuizen, came third in Heat two in 2minutes 09.85seconds, setting a new personal best. Her entry time was 2minutes 10.70seconds.

She was ranked 51 out of 64 swimmers.