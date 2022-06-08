Van Blerk denies perjury charges

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

THE perjury trial of former Pokugara Properties general manager Michael van Blerk continued yesterday with him insisting that he never committed any offence.

Van Blerk denied any wrong doing during cross examination by prosecutor Mr Zivanai Macharaga.

At the last sitting, the State’s second witness was warned against smuggling hearsay evidence during cross examination.

The witness, who is a former employee of the City of Harare, Mr Roy Nyabvure, suggested that the permits given to George Katsimberis were valid because he had seen other documents that indicate that the permits had been submitted.

Van Blerk’s lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara objected to the leading of such evidence because it violated the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act that bars a criminal court from hearing hearsay evidence.

After lengthy submissions, Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna concurred with Adv Zhuwarara that Nyabvure could not comment on documents that he did not create or was a custodian of because that would be hearsay evidence.

Adv Zhuwarara said City of Harare officials are on record in other proceedings as stating that the permits that Katsimberis has were obtained fraudulently.

Mr Nduna struck Mr Nyabvure’s evidence off the record and held that it was not admissible for him to claim that they were valid.

On the previous sitting, Katsimberis testified under cross examination by Adv Zhuwarara who asked him if he was the one who went to the Cleveland Council House to get the building plan stamped.

Katsimberis admitted that he sent his engineer to Cleveland House to get the building plan of cluster houses that he was supposed to build in Borrowdale.

Adv Zhuwarara then asked if the engineer went to the Mount Pleasant office or Cleveland House to which Katsimberis replied that it was Cleveland House. Adv Zhuwarara then asked if he knew that only industrial building plans are sent to Cleveland House and homes at Mount Pleasant but Katsimberis was sure that the building plans were approved at Cleveland House.