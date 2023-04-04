Van As satisfied with progress

Sports Reporter

PROMISING triathlete Anje Van As believes she is on the right track in pursuing her dreams after competing in her third Junior Africa Cup at the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck over the weekend.

Prior to the Troutbeck event, she had competed in two other races in South Africa.

Van As said she has had good experiences so far in her first year as a junior triathlete.

“It was really nice, the South African ones were really well-organised. I really enjoyed it. I think my favourite one, was Maselspoort. I kind of went into that race not knowing what to expect and I came out with a really happy result.

“I honestly thought my run was going to be absolutely terrible but I surprised myself. I just had to mentally pull through another dark spot. But I think overall Maselspoort was my favourite event.

“Troutbeck, I love the organisation. I love the location. It’s such as world class event and I honestly think that in future it will continue to be a very high level event.

“The youth level, I honestly thought that was pressure but after this, it’s a new whole level. It was quite different, the mental aspect of everything now, like everybody is watching you. But I think it’s a priviledge to be representing my country

“These experiences once again are giving me a good stepping stone into the future to qualify for Junior World Championships, for World Championships, then hopefully up to the Olympics,” said Van As.

The Africa Junior Cup Troutbeck was dominated by South Africans but for Van As it was a learning curve.

“Their competition is really strong I really admire it. All the girls they are such world class examples of how racing should be done.

“They are really kind but they also work hard. I use them as an example, they are almost like my role models. Going into the future I really aspire to be as good as them,” Van As said.

The 16-year-old is shifting her focus to her academics with her O-Level examinations coming later in the year.