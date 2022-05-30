‘Value tradition in healing society,’ Artiste speaks on love affairs

Daniel Chigunwe Arts Correspondent

Whilst modern-day society is suffering from the effects of broken families, infidelity as well as heartbreaks, upcoming Afro-fusion artiste believes a return to our traditional values will promote respect for love values and heal society.

This is the shared theme in the 20 track debut album titled ‘Voice of Taira’ by South African based Zimbabwean artiste Tariro Depute to be released this winter.

Trading by the stage name ‘Taira’, the 36-year-old artiste said despite hailing from a Christian background where his now late parents were church pastors, he believes the solution to the so-called relationship’s problems loosely translated as ‘Mjolo pandemic’ in street lingo is a return to the embodiment of our traditional and cultural values.

“I write about personal experiences. Most of the time it is just me pouring my heart out like in the song ‘Vhumbamirai’ in which at one time of my life as a father I heard to step in to save my son, it is a true story which I penned after my son went through spiritual attacks which made me reflect on the true existence of our tradition.

“Despite my strong Christian background as an artiste I do cross my boundaries for I believe that there is nothing demonic about our tradition, the many forms of abuse and marriage breakdowns being experienced in this era are also as a result of ditching the values, traditional and cultural tenets of our being as Africans,”

He further says his music is meant to liberate the society by imparting wisdom on the importance of following traditional protocols in building families, “My songs also relate a lot to kids raised by single moms and whilst I celebrate the greater works being done by single-mothers there are other things above mothers’ powers that affect these children emanating from the bloodline lineages hence calling for the fulfilment of certain traditional and cultural protocols.”

Some of his singles like ‘Kuspender night naye’ have been enjoying airplay on local radios adding that the debut is a piece of encouragement to society on the existence of true love in relationships.

“I’m hoping through my music we are going to celebrate love for a lot of things happens when two people are in love sometimes times good sometimes bad thus you find that in some of my songs titled Dzungu, Chitanda, Swedera and Gona I try to show this generation that true love is still there and especially if we go back to our roots and traditional values love will not hurt.”