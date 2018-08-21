Vahombe enjoys purple patch

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

LUKE “Vahombe” Masomere says only a miracle can stop Manica Diamonds from winning the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One championship race. His men powered to a 15th win of the season by defeating Masvingo Pirates at Mutare Boys High School at the weekend.

“I believe we have a comfortable lead in the league, although it’s not the moment to relax,” said Masomere.

“It’s now high time we defend and maintain our unbeaten record as a way through to the Premier Soccer League next year.

“I have been encouraging the team, especially with this big lead, to remain focused and walk over the upcoming games.

“I have been impressed with my boys, especially the team work.”

The Gem Boys powered to victory through a penalty converted by veteran midfielder Steven Sibanda in the 65th minute.

The other matches saw second-placed Tenax beating seasoned campaigners Buffaloes in a Mutare derby.

Eastern Region Results

Tenax 1, Buffaloes 0; Bikita Minerals 5, Gutu Mpandawana 0; Green Fuels 1, Prime Rangers 1; Masvingo United 0, Mwenezana 1; Gaza Gunners 1, Renco Mine 0; Manica Diamonds 1, Masvingo Pirates 0; Zero One One 1, Surrey Abbatoirs 1; Melfort 0, United Lions 0.