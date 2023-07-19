UZA leader wins nomination case

Court Reporter

The United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Ms Elisabeth Valerio has successfully appealed to have her nomination as Presidential candidate in the August 23 election accepted after the High Court reversed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) decision to decline her nomination.

She becomes the only female Presidential candidate contesting for the highest office in the land against 10 male candidates, who have all successfully filed their nomination papers last month.

Ms Valerio took ZEC to the High Court over the refusal to approve her nomination papers as the August 23 Presidential candidate.

Though Ms Valerio had provided bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to ZEC bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000, her nomination papers were still rejected.

She challenged the ZEC decision as a violation of her constitutional rights as of UZA president and her party members who nominated her.

Other candidates are President Mnangagwa of ZANU PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Professor Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Wilson Harry Peter of DOP.