  • Today Wed, 23 Aug 2023

UZA leader expresses satisfaction with voting process

UZA leader expresses satisfaction with voting process Ms Elisabeth Isabel Valerio

Vusumuzi Dube Zimpapers Elections Desk

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Ms Elisabeth Isabel Valerio of the United Zimbabwe Alliance has expressed satisfaction with the voting process so far, calling on all Zimbabweans who are registered to vote and exercise their democratic right.

Speaking after casting her vote at Hwange Main Camp Primary School on Wednesday morning, Valerio said the process was smooth sailing so far.

“Things are very organised at my polling station. I was getting concerned because I had heard reports from across the country where some of the polling stations had missing ballots for local authorities but when I got here, everything was smooth.

“I was a bit concerned however, on the low voter turnout because this is important for Zimbabweans to elect their leaders for the next five years. We are calling on registered Zimbabweans to come and participate,” she said.

The Presidential candidate revealed that she would be visiting some polling stations in Hwange before travelling to Harare to follow proceedings at the national command centre.

 

You Might Also Like

/
  • Kadoma Central: voting in progress Elections 2023

    Kadoma Central: voting in progress

    Fidelis Munyoro in KADOMA Hundrends of voters in Kadoma Central this morning trooped to polling centres to cast their ballots to choose their preferred candidates in various elective seats. Zanu PF First Secretary and incumbent President Mnangagwa is seeking a second term to lead the country. He is battling it out with 10 other contestants […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments