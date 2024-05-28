UZ wins SayWhat quiz competition

UZ students Tawonga Mugwanyu (left) and Kelvin Bepete lifting the trophy after winning the SayWhat quiz competition

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) has won the SayWhat quiz competition held in Harare, with the winners walking away with laptops while the institution was awarded a multi-purpose printer.

Midlands State University (MSU), University of Zimbabwe (UZ), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), Marondera University of Agriculture, Science and Technology (MUAST), Manicaland State University of Applied

Science (MSUAS), Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), Gwanda State University, Harare Institute of Technology, Great Zimbabwe University, Lupane State University and Zimbabwe Open University participated in the competitions.

NUST scooped the second prize and they walked away with Samsung tablets.

MSUAS settled for the third position, with winners walking away with Samsung phones.

In an interview, Tawonga Mugwanyu, a Level 2 Public Relations and Marketing student at UZ, said they were happy they won the competition.

“We are happy and we cannot believe that we came first in this competition. The competition was tough and NUST were defending their title but luckily we managed to scoop the prize. This was a great quiz competition,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the NUST students, Daniella Manzini said they were also happy to have remained in the top three as they were the winners of the last edition of the competition.

“Looking at the brighter side, we are happy but of course, everyone wants to be the winner. The competition has been tough and exhausting and we really worked hard to be here,” she said.

Blessing Mukazika from MSUAS said the competition was not easy but they managed to be among the top three winners

“We performed better considering the way we performed last year and we are aiming to do better next year,” he said.

Ms Benevolence Taguta, board chairperson of SayWhat said young people are champions in shaping the sexual and reproductive health landscape in Zimbabwe and the southern African region at large.

“Over the years, we have witnessed the continuous growth of the event to a life transforming programme that contributes to addressing the students’ sexual and reproductive health matters,” she said.

Ambassador of Sweden to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Per Lindgarde said the calibre of the contestants was outstanding.

“I believe the passion and dedication which they have demonstrated during this challenge will contribute in shaping our world. These platforms that test our sexual and reproduction health rights knowledge are very important for our personal development and growing our knowledge day by day,” he said.