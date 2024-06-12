UZ students in art exhibition

Valerie Mpundu and Rumbidzai Mushonga

FOUR Zimbabwe University of Zimbabwe students are running a three-day exhibition at the learning institution.

The show, which opened yesterday and ends tomorrow, is titled ‘Cap Stone Art Exhibition’ and is running under the theme ‘Remembering and Forgetting, Finding and Losing’.

Paul Mashango, Mufaro Katsande, Samantha Ncube, and Chipo Chekai call themselves ‘Three sisters and a brother’.

The quartet took time to take their audience on their artistic journey.

Mashango said his piece ‘Gumbeze Remwanakomana’ depicts how drugs are destroying the society.

“There is a lot of rot in society lately due to drug and substance abuse. The youths have given up on life and have become carefree. With a piece like this, I am depicting a lifestyle fashioned by drugs,” he said.

“Not only are drugs affecting the youths, they are also affecting the parents and society at large. We need to work together to beat this,” he said.

Katsande said she draws inspiration from her personal life.

“I have been through highs and lows in life, yet I still wear my smile as a badge of honor. I have battled silent wars and have won them through art,” she said.

“I evoke expression through art. It is about how we overcome challenges in life, building positivity and influencing those around us. Words cannot really express what battles the heart encounter. We might be struggling in anguish and not having the courage to speak out. As an artist, I believe that a picture says a thousand words,” she said.

Chekai, who is now an art lecturer, said Education 5.0 is very important.

“I did not know that I would become a lecturer in art. Determination took me to places I never thought I could get to,” she said.

“We are embracing Education 5.0. Art has largely been neglected in schools but we aim to change the trajectory,” said Chekai.

Ncube said art helps her to explore her mind.

“I am proud to be an artist and I let my work search within the soul of the audience. Whenever one looks at my art, it evokes their thoughts,” she said.

“I really enjoy my work. Exhibiting today in front of such an audience has really empowered me. I am elated; it is such a great honour.”

The ‘Cap Stone Art Exhibition’ is not only showcasing the exceptional talent of the quartet but is also being used as a platform to advocate for the integration of art in education.